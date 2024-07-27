Japan: Bulgari Ginza Bar stands out among the best bars in Asia

26 July 2024_ The Bulgari Ginza Bar in Tokyo has obtained a prestigious recognition, ranking 86th in the list of "50 best bars in Asia 2024". This event celebrates the excellence of mixology and the bar has invited renowned Seoul bartenders, Luis and Lee, for an exclusive event. The cocktails served at the Bulgari Ginza Bar are a fusion of Italian tradition and innovation, with specialties such as the Negroni and the Bellini. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of cocktail culture in Japan. The event will be held on August 11, offering a unique experience in a luxury setting.