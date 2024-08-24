Japan: Bulgari presents Bridal Fair inspired by Rome

August 23, 2024_ Bulgari Japan announces the Bridal Fair "Design Your Love", which will take place from September 1 to October 14, 2024, offering rings inspired by the romantic city of Rome. During the event, customers will be able to customize their ring with unique diamonds, choosing from collections such as "Roma Amor" and "Incontro d'Amore". The fair celebrates eternal love, reflecting Bulgari's connection with Rome, a city with a history of 2,700 years and a symbol of romance. The news was reported by dime.jp. The event will be held in all Bulgari stores in Japan, also offering an original marriage certificate for purchases made during the fair.