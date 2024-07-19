Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Japan: Bulgari presents the 'Aeterna' collection in Kyoto

18 July 2024_ Bulgari launched its new collection of high jewelry and luxury watches, 'Aeterna', with an exclusive event in Kyoto. The collection,...

Japan: Bulgari presents the 'Aeterna' collection in Kyoto
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Bulgari launched its new collection of high jewelry and luxury watches, 'Aeterna', with an exclusive event in Kyoto. The collection, inspired by eternity and the city of Rome, was displayed in a special showroom inside the Daigo-ji temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The event included a jewelry show and a gala dinner prepared by Italian chef Luca Fantin, followed by an orchestral performance conducted by maestro Lorenzo Viotti. Among the guests, Bulgari ambassadors, such as model Hikari Mori and actor Tomohisa Yamashita, also wore pieces from the collection. Jiji.com reports it. The initiative celebrated the fusion between Italian art and Japanese culture, strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
