Japan: Bulgari presents the new collection inspired by the Baths of Caracalla

October 10, 2024_ Bulgari has launched a new collection of accessories and leather goods, inspired by the Baths of Caracalla, thanks to the creativity of artistic director Mary Katrantzou. The collection, called "Kara", which in Greek means "magnificent beauty", was presented through images depicting the model Ayane Ōmori. The pieces of the collection reflect the elegance and sophistication of Italian design, combining tradition and innovation. The campaign was shared on Bulgari's social media channels, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the world of fashion. The news was reported by dime.jp. Bulgari, a renowned Italian luxury brand, continues to celebrate its Roman roots through creations that combine art and craftsmanship.