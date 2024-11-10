Japan: Bulgari Restaurant in Tokyo Celebrates 15 Years of Italian Culinary Innovation

November 09, 2024_ Bulgari's Il Ristorante restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo, celebrates its 15th anniversary under the direction of Chef Luca Fantin, originally from Treviso, Italy. Fantin has reinterpreted Italian cuisine using Japanese ingredients, creating a unique dining experience that attracts gourmets and food enthusiasts. This year, the restaurant hosted special events with internationally renowned chefs, including Kikko Cerea from Italy, to celebrate the fusion of culinary cultures. The news was reported by wwdjapan.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in the Japanese food scene. Fantin continues to source high-quality ingredients in Japan, contributing to sustainability and the preservation of marine resources.