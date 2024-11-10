Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Bulgari Restaurant in Tokyo Celebrates 15 Years of Italian Culinary Innovation

November 09, 2024_ Bulgari's Il Ristorante restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo, celebrates its 15th anniversary under the direction of Chef Luca Fantin,...

Japan: Bulgari Restaurant in Tokyo Celebrates 15 Years of Italian Culinary Innovation
10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 09, 2024_ Bulgari's Il Ristorante restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo, celebrates its 15th anniversary under the direction of Chef Luca Fantin, originally from Treviso, Italy. Fantin has reinterpreted Italian cuisine using Japanese ingredients, creating a unique dining experience that attracts gourmets and food enthusiasts. This year, the restaurant hosted special events with internationally renowned chefs, including Kikko Cerea from Italy, to celebrate the fusion of culinary cultures. The news was reported by wwdjapan.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in the Japanese food scene. Fantin continues to source high-quality ingredients in Japan, contributing to sustainability and the preservation of marine resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
food scene food enthusiasts Bulgari's Il Ristorante restaurant in Ginza This year
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza