Japan: Bulgari Restaurant in Tokyo Celebrates Italian Culinary Art with Chef Luca Fantin

August 27, 2024_ Bulgari restaurant in Tokyo, led by Chef Luca Fantin, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special event that highlights the fusion of Japanese ingredients and Italian culinary tradition. Fantin, originally from the Veneto region, has transformed his culinary approach, integrating fresh Japanese ingredients to enhance the quality and freshness of his dishes. His modern Italian cuisine has received recognition, positioning the restaurant among the best in Asia. As reported by asahi.com, the anniversary event will feature an exclusive menu celebrating autumnal ingredients personally selected by the chef. This meeting of the gastronomic cultures of Japan and Italy represents a unique dialogue between the two terroirs.