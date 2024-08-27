Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Bulgari Restaurant in Tokyo Celebrates Italian Culinary Art with Chef Luca Fantin

August 27, 2024_ Bulgari restaurant in Tokyo, led by Chef Luca Fantin, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special event that highlights the...

Japan: Bulgari Restaurant in Tokyo Celebrates Italian Culinary Art with Chef Luca Fantin
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ Bulgari restaurant in Tokyo, led by Chef Luca Fantin, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special event that highlights the fusion of Japanese ingredients and Italian culinary tradition. Fantin, originally from the Veneto region, has transformed his culinary approach, integrating fresh Japanese ingredients to enhance the quality and freshness of his dishes. His modern Italian cuisine has received recognition, positioning the restaurant among the best in Asia. As reported by asahi.com, the anniversary event will feature an exclusive menu celebrating autumnal ingredients personally selected by the chef. This meeting of the gastronomic cultures of Japan and Italy represents a unique dialogue between the two terroirs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
anniversary event will event restaurant among Bulgari restaurant in Tokyo
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza