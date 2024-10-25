Japan: Bvlgari launches 'Bvlgari Roma' collection of small leather goods

October 25, 2024_ Bvlgari has launched its new collection of small leather goods, 'Bvlgari Roma', in Japan, celebrating the beauty and cultural heritage of Rome. This collection includes wallets and card holders made of fine calfskin, featuring the Bvlgari logo in ancient Roman letters, the Maison's distinctive symbol. The products are available in elegant colors such as black and shiny travertine, reflecting Italian elegance. The news was reported by re-how.net. The 'Bvlgari Roma' collection represents a perfect combination of tradition and modernity, bringing a piece of Rome to Japan.