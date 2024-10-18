Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Caffarel launches 2024 Christmas collection in Japan

Japan: Caffarel launches 2024 Christmas collection in Japan
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Italian chocolate brand Caffarel, originally from Turin, will be showcasing its 2024 Christmas collection starting October 18 in Japan. The collection, themed “Sweet and Fun Christmas,” features a variety of products, including tree ornaments and holiday gift recommendations. Retail outlets will include Caffarel’s Kobe store and Grandsta in Tokyo, with an additional online shopping option available from October 23. Caffarel, founded in 1826, is famous for its gianduia chocolate, a sweet treat that has won over the palates of many around the world, as reported by jiji.com. The collection promises to make the holidays even more special, combining tradition and innovation in the world of chocolate.

