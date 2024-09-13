Japan: Caffarel launches its fall collection in Kobe

September 12, 2024_ Turin-based Italian chocolate brand Caffarel has started selling its 2024 fall collection in Japan, through exclusive importer Yamamoto Shoten in Kobe. This historic company, known for its tradition of producing high-quality chocolate, is enjoying great success among Japanese consumers. The collection includes a variety of chocolate delicacies, reflecting the elegance and sophistication of the Italian confectionery tradition. The news was reported by storyweb.jp. Yamamoto Shoten, located in the heart of Kobe, continues to promote the authenticity of Italian products, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan.