Japan: Caffarel launches new dessert 'Fred Dolce' in Kobe and Tokyo

September 5, 2024_ Italian chocolate brand Caffarel, known for its tradition in Turin, has announced the launch of its new dessert 'Fred Dolce' in Japan, available from September 6, 2024. This innovative dessert, created by the pastry chefs at Caffarel's store in Kobe, offers two ways to consume it: as a creamy mousse or as an ice cream, depending on the storage temperature. The available flavors include gianduia, pistachio, raspberry and dark chocolate, presented in elegant packaging. The news was reported by 30min.jp, highlighting the importance of the Italian confectionery tradition in the Japanese market. Customers are invited to visit the stores in Kobe and Tokyo to discover this delight that combines Italian craftsmanship with the Japanese palate.