Japan: Candidates Ahead of Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Election

August 19, 2024_ Economic Security Minister Takashi Kobayashi announced his intention to run in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election scheduled for September. Digital Minister Taro Kono also confirmed his intention to run, marking a significant moment in the election race. The current situation, marked by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision not to run, has lowered the barriers for new candidates, with more than ten names already circulating. Kobayashi stressed the importance of party reform and promised to work for the return of citizens kidnapped by North Korea. The news was reported by 毎日新聞 (Mainichi). The party election will take place in an environment of renewal and change, with the official date set for August 20.