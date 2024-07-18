Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Capri limoncello conquers Tokyo

18 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ The Japanese company Luce Co., Ltd., based in Tokyo, has started importing and selling the traditional Italian liqueur limoncello, originating from the island of Capri. This year, limoncello has become the star of a new trend on Capri, where it is served with crushed ice and mixed with sparkling wine or sparkling white wine. The popularity of limoncello has led to a series of promotional events at various Japanese department stores, including Isetan Shinjuku and Tobu Ikebukuro. According to zaikei.co.jp, limoncello is appreciated for its refined flavor, obtained thanks to an artisanal process that excludes the use of colorings and additives. The spread of limoncello in Japan underlines the growing interest in high-quality Italian products.

The spread of limoncello limoncello The Japanese company Luce Co. Ltd. limoncello conquers
