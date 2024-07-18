Japan: Cases of elderly abandonment are growing

18 July 2024_ In Japan, cases of abandonment of elderly people by their children continue to grow. In places of solitary death, stories emerge more and more often of children who have abandoned their parents. The main reasons include the inability to handle the situation and the reluctance to interact with other people. This phenomenon raises concerns about the need for social and psychological support for families. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Authorities are looking for solutions to address this growing social problem.