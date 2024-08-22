Japan: Celebrating Negroni with an Exclusive Event at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo

August 22, 2024_ On September 5, 2024, The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo will host a special event to celebrate Negroni Week, a global initiative dedicated to the famous Italian cocktail. During the evening, renowned bartenders Yumi Nagamine and Naoto Ogawa will present unique Negroni creations, including the 'Negroni Milano to Tokyo', which combines Italian and Japanese flavors. This event represents an opportunity to enjoy innovative cocktails in a luxurious setting, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the world of Japanese mixology. The news is reported by gourmetpress.net. Negroni Week, which will take place from September 16 to 22, involves bars around the world in charitable activities, promoting cocktail culture and solidarity.