Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Japan: Celebrity Chef Salvatore Cuomo Teaches Cooking to Japanese Kids

11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Salvatore Cuomo, known for introducing Neapolitan pizza to Japan, will hold a cooking class for single-parent children in Tokyo. The event, organized by FMI Co., Ltd., aims to support child nutrition and raise awareness of child poverty. During the class, participants will learn the basics of pizza making and will be able to experiment with the use of cutting-edge kitchen machines. The news was reported by re-how.net, highlighting the importance of culinary initiatives that combine culture and solidarity. This event represents a unique opportunity for children to learn from a master of Italian cuisine and discover the value of food in their daily lives.

in Evidenza