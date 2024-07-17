Japan: Challenges and progress of women managers in Japanese companies

16 July 2024_ During a seminar that brought together top management, the difficulties and progress of women managers in Japan emerged. Despite the government's goal of reaching 30% women in management positions by 2030, many companies are still far from this goal. According to a survey by Teikoku Databank, only 9.8% of companies have achieved this percentage, while 45.1% have no women in management positions. The testimonies of Keiko Tashiro, vice president of Daiwa Securities Group, and Miwako Date, president of Mori Trust, highlighted the strategies adopted to increase the presence of women in leadership roles. ntv.co.jp reports that despite progress, there is still much to do to achieve true gender equality in Japanese companies.