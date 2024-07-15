Japan: Challenges for local participatory democracy

15 July 2024_ An in-depth article highlighted the challenges that local participatory democracy in Japan is facing. Community participation and cooperation have become essential to address these difficulties. The article highlights the importance of involving residents in local decisions to improve the quality of life in communities. The lack of active participation could compromise the sustainable development of local areas. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. The article calls for greater civic engagement to overcome current and future challenges.