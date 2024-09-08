Japan: 'COFFEE CEREMONY & 10 SHOKUNIN IN TOKYO' Exhibition Celebrates Italian and Japanese Design

September 08, 2024_ The exhibition 'COFFEE CEREMONY & 10 SHOKUNIN IN TOKYO' will be held from September 14 to 18, 2024 at BABY THE COFFEE BREW in Tokyo, showcasing works inspired by Italian and Japanese design. The event, which marks the first exhibition in the region after participating in Milano Salone Satellite 2024, will include a talk with industrial designer Naoi Iwamatsu and facilitator Tomoyoshi Hasegawa. During the exhibition, visitors will be able to watch hands-on demonstrations of coffee making using artisanal tools made by ten master craftsmen. The source of this news is nicovideo.jp. The initiative aims to promote the art of coffee and design, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between tradition and innovation.