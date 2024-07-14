Japan: Collaboration between iU and Politecnico di Milano for a new online EMBA

July 12, 2024_ The Japanese university iU in Tokyo has announced a collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Milan to launch an online EMBA program. The course, called 'POLIMI GSOM I-FLEX EMBA powered by iU', will last 15 months and will start in autumn 2024. This represents the first time that the Polytechnic of Milan offers an MBA in collaboration with a Japanese university . The program is aimed at young executives and members of company management. Nicovideo.jp reports it. The partnership aims to combine Italian academic excellence with Japanese innovation, offering a unique management training opportunity.