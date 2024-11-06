Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Collaboration between Japanese students and a local bakery creates lasagna in the form of bread

November 5, 2024_ Students from Kanda Gaigo University's International Communication program have collaborated with bakery chain Peter Pan to create...

06 novembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Students from Kanda Gaigo University's International Communication program have collaborated with bakery chain Peter Pan to create a new product, "Lasanian Bread," inspired by the famous Italian dish. The bread, which combines layers of white sauce, meat sauce, and penne, will be presented at the school festival and will be available in stores starting November 1, 2024. The initiative aims to promote cross-cultural understanding and celebrate Italian food culture, especially the traditional dish of lasagna, which originated in Naples. The news was reported by jiji.com. This project is an example of how Italian culture can influence and enrich Japanese culinary traditions.

