November 6, 2024_ Maison Perrier-Jouët, known for its high-quality champagnes, has partnered with Italian design duo Forma Fantasma for the 'Cohabitare' project. Inspired by the Maison's sustainable viticulture practices, this project aims to promote coexistence between humans and nature through innovative architecture in the vineyards. During an exclusive event in Tokyo, attendees enjoyed a dinner curated by Forma Fantasma, which highlighted biodiversity and Italian culinary art. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of sustainability and Italian culture in the Japanese context. The 'Cohabitare' project is scheduled for completion in 2025, with the aim of improving biodiversity in Perrier-Jouët's vineyards.