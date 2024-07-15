Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Japan: Collaboration between the Italian and Japanese Air Forces

15 July 2024_ The Italian Air Force will send 14 aircraft to Japan for a joint exercise with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force. The event will be...

Japan: Collaboration between the Italian and Japanese Air Forces
15 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
15 July 2024_ The Italian Air Force will send 14 aircraft to Japan for a joint exercise with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force. The event will be held from August 6 to 8, 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Aomori Prefecture. Various models of Italian aircraft will participate, including F-35A, Eurofighter, KC-767 and C-130J. The US air base at Misawa will also participate in the exercise, although details of the US aircraft were not disclosed. The website nicovideo.jp reports it. This collaboration strengthens ties between Italy and Japan in the defense and security sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
