Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Japan: Commemoration for the fifth anniversary of the Kyoto Animation fire
19 July 2024_ On 18 July, in Kyoto, a commemoration ceremony was held for the fifth anniversary of the arson attack that hit the animation studio Kyoto Animation. The event was attended by the families of the 36 victims and other people linked to the tragedy, who paid tribute to the deceased. A representative of the families said that the five years that have passed seemed like a moment, expressing the pain that is still raw through tears. The ceremony took place near the site of the accident, in the Fushimi district of Kyoto. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The 2019 fire was one of the most tragic episodes in the recent history of Japanese animation, sparking a wave of global solidarity.

