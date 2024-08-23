Japan: Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Tsushima Maru sinking

August 22, 2024_ A commemoration ceremony was held in Naha, Okinawa, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tsushima Maru sinking, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,500 people. Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki pledged total commitment to world peace and non-violence, while Northern Affairs Minister Eiko Shimomura stressed the importance of dialogue to avoid future conflicts. The Tsushima Maru, which departed Naha on August 21, 1944, was sunk by a U.S. submarine the following day off the Tokara Islands. This year, the Japanese government has expressed its intention to re-examine the wreck, responding to requests from the victims' families, as reported by 毎日新聞. The ceremony was attended by survivors and family members, underlining the importance of historical memory for future generations.