Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Tsushima Maru sinking

August 22, 2024_ A commemoration ceremony was held in Naha, Okinawa, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tsushima Maru sinking, which claimed the...

Japan: Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Tsushima Maru sinking
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ A commemoration ceremony was held in Naha, Okinawa, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tsushima Maru sinking, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,500 people. Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki pledged total commitment to world peace and non-violence, while Northern Affairs Minister Eiko Shimomura stressed the importance of dialogue to avoid future conflicts. The Tsushima Maru, which departed Naha on August 21, 1944, was sunk by a U.S. submarine the following day off the Tokara Islands. This year, the Japanese government has expressed its intention to re-examine the wreck, responding to requests from the victims' families, as reported by 毎日新聞. The ceremony was attended by survivors and family members, underlining the importance of historical memory for future generations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
following day off Isole Okinawa Tsushima Maru as reported
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza