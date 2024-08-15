Japan: Commemorative Ceremonies for the 79th Anniversary of the End of World War II

August 15, 2024_ Today, Japan commemorates the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II with commemorative ceremonies across the country. The celebrations include events dedicated to remembering the fallen, with a strong call for peace and reflection. The main ceremony, organized by the government, will be held in Tokyo and will be attended by the Emperor of Japan. This day is significant for Japan, as it marks the country's surrender in 1945 and its commitment to peace. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The ceremonies are held in various locations, emphasizing the importance of historical memory and reconciliation.