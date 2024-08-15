Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Commemorative Ceremonies for the 79th Anniversary of the End of World War II

August 15, 2024_ Today, Japan commemorates the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II with commemorative ceremonies across the country. The...

Japan: Commemorative Ceremonies for the 79th Anniversary of the End of World War II
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Today, Japan commemorates the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II with commemorative ceremonies across the country. The celebrations include events dedicated to remembering the fallen, with a strong call for peace and reflection. The main ceremony, organized by the government, will be held in Tokyo and will be attended by the Emperor of Japan. This day is significant for Japan, as it marks the country's surrender in 1945 and its commitment to peace. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The ceremonies are held in various locations, emphasizing the importance of historical memory and reconciliation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as it marks This day Giappone End
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza