Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Japan: Compensation proposal for forced sterilization victims
September 13, 2024_ A group of Japanese lawmakers has submitted a proposal to compensate victims of forced sterilization under the 1948-1996 Sterilization Protection Act. The proposal calls for compensation of 15 million yen for victims and 5 million yen for spouses. Members of the parliamentary group plan to further discuss the proposal at a meeting scheduled for September 18, with the aim of introducing a bill in the extraordinary session of the fall parliament. The group's chairwoman, Tomomi Nishimura of the Constitutional Democratic Party, said the proposal seeks to address requests from victims' lawyers. The Sterilization Protection Act has led to controversial practices in Japan, sparking debates about social justice and human rights, 毎日新聞 reported. The issue of forced sterilizations is a sensitive topic that continues to influence discussions about legislation and people's rights in Japan.

