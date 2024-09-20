Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Japan: Concern for Japanese safety in China after school attacks

September 19, 2024_ The Japanese community in China is on high alert after a targeted attack on children at a Japanese school in Shenzhen has deeply...

Japan: Concern for Japanese safety in China after school attacks
September 19, 2024_ The Japanese community in China is on high alert after a targeted attack on children at a Japanese school in Shenzhen has deeply shaken parents and expatriate workers. Japanese schools are tightening security measures, but fears among parents remain high, with many considering repatriating their families. Japanese companies, such as Panasonic and Toyota, are taking measures to ensure the safety of their employees and their families, while the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China is calling for greater government protection. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. The current situation could negatively affect Japanese businesses in China, a country where many Japanese companies operate.

Tag
community in China scuola school The Japanese
