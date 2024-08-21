Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Japan: Construction begins on Henoko Pier despite local protests

August 21, 2024_ Construction of the pier in Henoko, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan has officially begun after land improvement work was completed....

Japan: Construction begins on Henoko Pier despite local protests
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Construction of the pier in Henoko, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan has officially begun after land improvement work was completed. Construction of the pier is expected to continue in the coming months, despite strong opposition from local residents. The protests are mainly over environmental concerns and respect for the area's cultural traditions. The situation in Henoko continues to spark heated debates between authorities and the local community, as reported by 毎日新聞. Henoko is a place known for its natural beauty and cultural importance, making the current tensions particularly significant for the local population.

