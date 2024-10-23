Japan: Controversy over new rules for truck drivers

October 22, 2024_ New regulations in Japan limit truck drivers' annual working hours to 960 hours, in an effort to improve working conditions and attract young people to the industry. However, experts and transport companies warn that the rules could hurt delivery capacity and raise prices for consumers. The situation is especially critical because 90 percent of goods in Japan are transported by road, and many small trucking companies are already struggling to survive. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito called the issue an "urgent problem" for the Japanese economy, as reported by japantoday.com. Without significant reforms, Japan is expected to be unable to handle 34 percent of its domestic cargo by 2030.