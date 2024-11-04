November 4, 2024_ Technologies that use particles to cool the Earth are being developed in Japan as a response to climate change. However, the scientific community is divided on the effectiveness of these techniques, raising questions about their application. The conflicting opinions among scientists highlight the complexity of the issue and the need for further research. The issue of global warming remains a priority for Japan, which is seeking innovative solutions to address this challenge. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Cooling technologies could have a significant impact on the country's environmental policies, but their long-term consequences require careful consideration.