Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Cooling technologies to combat global warming under discussion

November 4, 2024_ Technologies that use particles to cool the Earth are being developed in Japan as a response to climate change. However, the...

Japan: Cooling technologies to combat global warming under discussion
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ Technologies that use particles to cool the Earth are being developed in Japan as a response to climate change. However, the scientific community is divided on the effectiveness of these techniques, raising questions about their application. The conflicting opinions among scientists highlight the complexity of the issue and the need for further research. The issue of global warming remains a priority for Japan, which is seeking innovative solutions to address this challenge. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Cooling technologies could have a significant impact on the country's environmental policies, but their long-term consequences require careful consideration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
their application Giappone scientific community riscaldamento globale
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza