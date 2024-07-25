Japan: Costa Crociere resumes trips from Kanazawa with the Costa Serena

25 July 2024_ Costa Crociere has reintroduced voyages from Kanazawa after five years, offering a cruise experience on board the Costa Serena. Despite some teething problems, passengers were able to enjoy the lively atmosphere typical of Italian ships, with high quality food and entertainment. The Costa Serena, built in 2007 at the Italian shipyard Fincantieri, can accommodate up to 3,780 passengers and offers a wide range of services. The news was reported by 4travel.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian cruises in the Japanese market. This restoration represents an opportunity for Japanese travelers to discover the charm of Italian cruises, combining culture and entertainment.