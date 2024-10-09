Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Court Confirms Hakamada's Innocence After Decades of Wrongful Imprisonment

October 9, 2024_ A Japanese court has confirmed the innocence of Iwao Hakamada, a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for a murder he did not...

Japan: Court Confirms Hakamada's Innocence After Decades of Wrongful Imprisonment
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 9, 2024_ A Japanese court has confirmed the innocence of Iwao Hakamada, a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. The prosecutor decided not to appeal the acquittal, marking a historic turning point in the case. Hakamada, who was sentenced to death in 1968, was released in 2014 after new evidence called his conviction into question, 毎日新聞 reported. The case has raised questions about criminal justice in Japan and led to calls for reforms in the judicial system.

