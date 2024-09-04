Japan: Criticism of 'My Number' Health Insurance System and Minister Kono

September 3, 2024_ A survey of 18 local newspapers has revealed strong discontent with Digital Minister Taro Kono over the use of the 'My Number' card as health insurance. Despite some support, many citizens have expressed concerns about the lack of clarity and the possible mandatory nature of the new system. Kono has defended his position, saying that the system is a step forward, but criticism continues to grow, especially over his handling of public communications. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The 'My Number' system is a Japanese government initiative to digitize public services and improve efficiency, but it has raised concerns among citizens about privacy and accessibility.