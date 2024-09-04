Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Criticism of 'My Number' Health Insurance System and Minister Kono

September 3, 2024_ A survey of 18 local newspapers has revealed strong discontent with Digital Minister Taro Kono over the use of the 'My Number'...

Japan: Criticism of 'My Number' Health Insurance System and Minister Kono
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ A survey of 18 local newspapers has revealed strong discontent with Digital Minister Taro Kono over the use of the 'My Number' card as health insurance. Despite some support, many citizens have expressed concerns about the lack of clarity and the possible mandatory nature of the new system. Kono has defended his position, saying that the system is a step forward, but criticism continues to grow, especially over his handling of public communications. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The 'My Number' system is a Japanese government initiative to digitize public services and improve efficiency, but it has raised concerns among citizens about privacy and accessibility.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kono istidina his his position
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza