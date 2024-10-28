October 28, 2024_ Da Vinci FARO, an Italian brand, has launched a new collection of bags made from bridle leather, a traditional British leather now crafted in Tuscany. This leather, known for its strength and beauty, has been perfected by Italian craftsmen, creating products that combine British tradition and Italian elegance. The founder, Alessandro, wanted to make this quality accessible to Japan too, where the brand has opened flagship stores in Kyoto and Tokyo. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between different cultures in the world of fashion and craftsmanship. Da Vinci FARO products are designed to be functional, suitable for both everyday use and special occasions.