Japan: Dacia Maraini visits her childhood home in Sapporo

8 July 2024_ Dacia Maraini, one of the most important contemporary Italian writers and candidate for the Nobel Prize for Literature, visited the site of her childhood home in Sapporo after 83 years. The house, located within Hokkaido University, was the scene of the infamous Miyazawa-Lane espionage case, in which the Maraini family was involved. During the visit, Maraini underlined the importance of memory and expressed deep emotion for the memories linked to that place. The writer also recalled her family's bond with the local community and with the researcher of Ainu culture, Fosco Maraini, her father. Asahi.com reports it. The visit highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Italy and Japan, underlining the importance of historical memory.