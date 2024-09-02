Japan: d'Alba celebrates Italian beauty with a decorated bus in Tokyo

September 2, 2024_ d'Alba, a vegan beauty brand inspired by the prized white truffle from the Alba region of Piedmont, has launched an advertising campaign in Tokyo featuring a bus decorated with the image of SEVENTEEN group member HOSHI. The bus will run in key areas such as Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Osaka until September 24, 2024, accompanied by a promotional video celebrating the brand's natural beauty and vegan products. Additionally, d'Alba is offering a special event where customers can receive a photoshoot and a keychain featuring the brand's logo for purchases over 3,000 yen. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the beauty industry in Japan. The campaign highlights d'Alba's commitment to promoting sustainable, high-quality beauty products, reflecting Italian craftsmanship.