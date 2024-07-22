Japan: Damiani celebrates 100 years of Italian excellence in Tokyo

22 July 2024_ The famous Italian jewelry brand Damiani presented the 'Damiani 100 x 100 Italiani' collection in Tokyo to celebrate its centenary. Founded in 1924 in Valenza, Damiani continues to embody Italian excellence with a collection of 100 unique pieces made by master goldsmiths. The collection expresses five fundamental values: family, craftsmanship, creativity, history and passion, represented by different lines of jewellery. The event was attended by prominent personalities such as Silvia Damiani, vice president of the group, and Japanese celebrities such as Yuri Ebihara and Tina Tamashiro. Nicovideo.jp reports it. The exhibition was held at the Ginza Tower in Tokyo, underlining the importance of Italian culture and craftsmanship in the world.