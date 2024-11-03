Japan: Debris leak detected at Fukushima Daiichi plant

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ Debris has been confirmed to have leaked from the fifth unit of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a facility known for the 2011 disaster. Authorities are monitoring the situation to assess the environmental impact and safety of the surrounding area. This event raises concerns about the management of nuclear waste and the safety of the plant's decommissioning operations. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Fukushima Daiichi is a nuclear power plant located in Fukushima Prefecture, which suffered a major accident following an earthquake and tsunami, leading to a large-scale nuclear crisis.

