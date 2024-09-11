Japan: Decontamination work at Fukushima plant delayed

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
12:58
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Decontamination work at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has been halted for three weeks, putting it three years behind schedule. This delay has raised concerns about safety and the management of the nuclear crisis, which began in 2011 following a devastating earthquake and tsunami. Japanese authorities are now trying to speed up work to ensure the safety of the area and the restoration of the surrounding area. The situation is being closely monitored, as the plant remains a symbol of the nuclear crisis in Japan. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japanese authorities continue to work to address the challenges of decontamination and restore public confidence.

