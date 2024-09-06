September 5, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Defense has submitted a budget request for fiscal year 2025 that amounts to 8.5 trillion yen, the highest amount ever recorded. This budget increase has raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and collusion between the public and private sectors, particularly in relation to alleged corruption cases related to Kawasaki Heavy Industries. In addition, transparency on defense contracts has been called into question, as the results of the tenders have disappeared from official websites. The source of this information is tokyo-np.co.jp. The situation has also attracted the attention of the Osaka Revenue Agency, which is conducting a tax investigation into Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a major manufacturer of military vehicles and submarines in Japan.