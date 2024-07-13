Japan: Defense White Paper 2024 published

July 12, 2024_ The Japanese government released the Defense White Paper for the year 2024, highlighting the growing threats from North Korea and China. The document highlights North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile capabilities and Chinese military activities around Taiwan. Concern is also expressed about the possibility of an escalation of military tensions between China and Taiwan. Additionally, the report analyzes the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on security in East Asia. 毎日新聞 reports that the White Paper includes a new section on the creation of the Joint Operations Command of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The document also celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.