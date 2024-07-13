Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Defense White Paper 2024 published

July 12, 2024_ The Japanese government released the Defense White Paper for the year 2024, highlighting the growing threats from North Korea and...

Japan: Defense White Paper 2024 published
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ The Japanese government released the Defense White Paper for the year 2024, highlighting the growing threats from North Korea and China. The document highlights North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile capabilities and Chinese military activities around Taiwan. Concern is also expressed about the possibility of an escalation of military tensions between China and Taiwan. Additionally, the report analyzes the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on security in East Asia. 毎日新聞 reports that the White Paper includes a new section on the creation of the Joint Operations Command of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The document also celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
around Taiwan Cina the report analyzes Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza