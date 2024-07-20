Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Japan: DemoDay for circular economy startups in Tokyo

Japan: DemoDay for circular economy startups in Tokyo
July 19, 2024_ The CIRCULAR STARTUP TOKYO incubation program, operated by Harch Co., Ltd., will hold its first DemoDay on August 3, 2024. Sixteen teams will present their projects focused on the circular economy, a growing sector that aims to reduce waste and promote sustainability. The event will take place at the Tokyo Innovation Base and will be accessible both in person and online. During DemoDay, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their results through mentoring and networking with industry experts. Mainichi.jp reports it. The second edition of the program will begin in the summer of 2024, with registration already open.

