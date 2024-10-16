Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Japan: DESIGNART TOKYO 2024 celebrates art and design with a focus on Italian innovation

October 15, 2024_ DESIGNART TOKYO 2024, Japan's largest design and art festival, will run from October 18 to 27, with the theme "Reframing...

Japan: DESIGNART TOKYO 2024 celebrates art and design with a focus on Italian innovation
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ DESIGNART TOKYO 2024, Japan's largest design and art festival, will run from October 18 to 27, with the theme "Reframing ～転換のはじまり～". The event will feature 117 exhibitions across 96 venues, highlighting works by creators who challenge traditional conventions, including a collaboration with Italian design through champagne brand Perrier-Jouët and studio Formafantasma. The event not only celebrates Japanese creativity, but also highlights the importance of Italian culture in the contemporary design landscape. The source of this information is jiji.com. DESIGNART TOKYO 2024 represents a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of art, design, and innovation, with a special focus on sustainability and biodiversity.

