Japan: DeSiM launches eSIM for travelers in Italy

9 July 2024_ The Japanese company Sokuhou JAPAN has announced the launch of eSIM plans for travelers heading to Italy through its DeSiM brand. The new plans, available on Amazon, offer different duration and data options, from one day up to 30 days, with plans ranging from 1GB per day up to unlimited data. These plans are designed to meet the needs of tourists and traveling professionals, guaranteeing a reliable and flexible internet connection. The news was reported by bunshun.jp. DeSiM also offers installation support and pre-departure testing via LINE, making the user experience smoother and safer.