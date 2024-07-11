Japan: Discussion on legitimizing defense investments as ESG

11 July 2024_ A debate is developing in Japan on the possibility of considering defense investments as part of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investments. This debate has been influenced by the increase in investment in defense companies in Europe, following the invasion of Ukraine. Experts are considering whether such investments can be justified under the umbrella of ESG, which traditionally excludes the defense sector. The discussion reflects a shift in investment priorities globally. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. This debate could have significant implications for the future of sustainable investing in Japan.