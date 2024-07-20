Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Japan: Dolce & Gabbana launches the Home collection in Osaka

20 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
20 July 2024_ Dolce & Gabbana inaugurated a pop-up store in Osaka, on the third floor of the Hankyu Umeda department store, open until 29 July 2024. The event saw the participation of the Japanese actor Sakurada Dori and the YouTuber and model Nakamachi Aya, who presented the autumn-winter 2024-25 pre-collection. The main news is the debut in Japan of the Italian brand's Home collection, with lifestyle items such as candles, frames and comfort kits. The collection features the brand's signature iconic motifs, such as Sicilian Cart and Mediterranean Blue. Jiji.com reports it. The pop-up store offers a unique opportunity for Japanese customers to discover and purchase these exclusive Italian products.

