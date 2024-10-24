Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: DUNO brings Italian fashion to Tokyo with pop-up store

October 23, 2024_ The Italian brand DUNO, founded in Florence in 2012, will open a series of pop-up stores in several Japanese locations, including...

Japan: DUNO brings Italian fashion to Tokyo with pop-up store
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ The Italian brand DUNO, founded in Florence in 2012, will open a series of pop-up stores in several Japanese locations, including Isetan Shinjuku and Takashimaya in Nihonbashi. Visitors will be able to discover a collection of high-quality winter jackets, characterized by an urban and functional design, which combines Italian tailoring tradition and innovation. Each purchase will entitle the customer to an original gift from the brand, making the shopping experience even more exclusive. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in Japan. The pop-up stores represent a unique opportunity for Japanese consumers to get closer to a brand that embodies the elegance and quality of Made in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Italian brand DUNO pop up stores represent griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza