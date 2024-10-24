Japan: DUNO brings Italian fashion to Tokyo with pop-up store

October 23, 2024_ The Italian brand DUNO, founded in Florence in 2012, will open a series of pop-up stores in several Japanese locations, including Isetan Shinjuku and Takashimaya in Nihonbashi. Visitors will be able to discover a collection of high-quality winter jackets, characterized by an urban and functional design, which combines Italian tailoring tradition and innovation. Each purchase will entitle the customer to an original gift from the brand, making the shopping experience even more exclusive. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in Japan. The pop-up stores represent a unique opportunity for Japanese consumers to get closer to a brand that embodies the elegance and quality of Made in Italy.