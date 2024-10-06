Japan: DUVETICA launches a reuse program for its products in collaboration with Free Standard

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
October 5, 2024_ DUVETICA, the well-known Italian down clothing brand, has launched a reuse program in Japan, in collaboration with Free Standard, to...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ DUVETICA, the well-known Italian down clothing brand, has launched a reuse program in Japan, in collaboration with Free Standard, to promote sustainability. The program allows customers to bring their used DUVETICA products to stores, where they will be assessed and, if suitable, repaired and resold as unique items. This initiative aims to reduce environmental impact and promote a circular society, allowing products to have a longer life. The news was reported by dime.jp, highlighting DUVETICA's commitment to a sustainable future. The program is active from October 4 to November 4, 2024 at the DUVETICA store in Aoyama, Tokyo.

