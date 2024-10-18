October 17, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru announced the holding of early elections, marking a significant step in his administration. This decision was made in a record time since his appointment, highlighting the importance of elections in Japan's democratic system. Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, stressed that elections are essential to the functioning of democracy. The move is seen as an attempt to consolidate his power and gain a popular mandate. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The elections will take place in a complex political environment, with economic and social challenges facing Japan.