Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Early Elections for Ishiba Shigeru's Government

October 17, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru announced the holding of early elections, marking a significant step in his administration....

Japan: Early Elections for Ishiba Shigeru's Government
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru announced the holding of early elections, marking a significant step in his administration. This decision was made in a record time since his appointment, highlighting the importance of elections in Japan's democratic system. Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, stressed that elections are essential to the functioning of democracy. The move is seen as an attempt to consolidate his power and gain a popular mandate. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The elections will take place in a complex political environment, with economic and social challenges facing Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his istidina his power since his appointment
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza