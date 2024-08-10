Japan: Earthquake in Hyuga Sea causes 14 deaths and extensive damage

August 10, 2024_ An earthquake in the Sea of Hyuga has killed 14 people and caused many homes to collapse in the region. The Japanese Prime Minister...

August 10, 2024_ An earthquake in the Sea of Hyuga has killed 14 people and caused many homes to collapse in the region. The Japanese Prime Minister visited the affected areas, promising support and assistance to survivors. Local authorities are working to provide aid and ensure the safety of residents. The situation remains critical, with many families in need of shelter and basic supplies. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Relief operations are ongoing as people deal with the aftermath of this natural disaster.